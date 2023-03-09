Republic School District seeks approval of bond issue for new 5th/6th grade building

The Republic School District is seeking approval of a 47 million dollar no-tax levy increase bond issue, which would provide a new school building for fifth and sixth graders at an estimated price of $42 million .

District spokesperson Nikki Faith said the funds are needed to accommodate Republic’s growing population.

"So, as many people in our area know, the Republic community is growing and that means so are our schools," she said. "With the number of housing developments that are currently planned in our school district, we are anticipating up to 1,000 new students in the next three to five years. For comparison, we have experienced rapid growth already with about 200 new students in the last three years."

Faith said the new school building would allow the district to keep class sizes smaller.

"So, this new fifth and sixth grade center would remove all fifth grade students out of each of our five elementary schools and all sixth grade students out of Republic Middle School, which would allow more room for new students to learn in our small class sizes.," said Faith.

The district has sought input from people who live in the Republic School District’s boundaries to determine where the additional funds from the ballot issue would be allocated, she said.

The Republic School District will offer a virtual event on March 30, 7:00-7:30 p.m. on YouTube Live (https://youtube.com/live/VgGWPA9OGtQ?feature=share) for voters to learn more about the ballot proposal.

For more information about the bond issue, go to republicschools.org/bondissue.

Here's what the ballot measure reads:

Shall Greene County Reorganized School District No. 3 (Republic) issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $47,000,000, resulting in no estimated increase to the District’s debt service property tax levy, for the purpose of constructing a 5th/6th grade school building and acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities and sites?

If this question is approved, the District’s debt service property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.94 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.