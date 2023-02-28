Crisis in Springfield-area healthcare staffing? Springfield Daily Citizen reports on job vacancies — and what hospitals are doing to fill them
Jack McGee, business and economic development reporter at the Springfield Daily Citizen, joins KSMU's Gregory Holman to talk about his recent reporting on 2,000 job vacancies across CoxHealth and Mercy.
Recently, the Springfield Daily Citizen published an in-depth report on labor issues in local healthcare systems — including CoxHealth and Mercy in the Springfield area.
Reporter Jack McGee found that Missouri Hospital Association data from last year indicate roughly 2,000 healthcare job vacancies at Mercy and Cox. He shares aspects of the problem — including educational efforts — and actions taken by healthcare leaders to address staffing issues.