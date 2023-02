NPR's 2023 Tiny Desk Contest is looking for the next great undiscovered musician. KSMU's Jess Balisle spoke with NPR's Bob Boilen of All Songs Considered and Bobby Carter, one of the Tiny Desk Concert producers, to get their advice for musicians looking to enter the contest.

Submissions for the Tiny Desk Contest will be accepted through March 13, 2023. Visit https://tinydeskcontest.npr.org/2023/open/ to learn more and enter.