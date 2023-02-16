City of Springfield to host housing study meeting at Springfield Art Museum

The City of Springfield recently announced that residents may attend a community meeting to talk about housing issues. It’s scheduled for Thursday, February 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Springfield Art Museum.

The city describes the meeting as an “opportunity for residents to learn about the state of housing and provide information about their experiences living in Springfield.”

The city’s announcement of the meeting asks the public to “please arrive with a device that has internet access.” KSMU reached out to city spokespeople twice on Thursday to learn more about this aspect of the meeting — but did not hear back with information before deadline.