OTC Board of Trustees approves funding for 2 major projects in Springfield

Two major building projects will begin soon at Ozarks Technical Community College’s Springfield campus. The OTC Board of Trustees approved funding for the projects Monday.

More than $1.54 million will be used to create a new practical nursing lab and expand and enhance the college’s surgical technology program at Lincoln Hall.

A $1.5 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration will provide most of the funding for that project.

The new lab will allow OTC to graduate 24 additional nurses each year, according to OTC.

Another $429,000 approved by the board will be used to remodel the interior entrance at Lincoln Hall. No changes will be made to the exterior of the building, OTC officials said in a statement.

The board also approved nearly $1.8 million to build a classroom, laboratory and offices for the new plumbing program, which will be offered starting next year. A $1.3 million grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development will fund most of the project in the Industry Transportation Technology Center.

Both projects are expected to begin this spring.