Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians

A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and Webster Counties.

The Ozarks had about 24 hours of freezing drizzle and mist that left roadways and sidewalks covered with a glaze of ice.

Mark Burchfield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said that has transitioned to sleet and snow, "especially snow right now in the Springfield Metro area with sleet mainly south of Springfield. We're expecting this to continue through most if not all of the afternoon and into the early evening and then it will begin to kind of wind up generally after 6, 7 o'clock, and most of the overnight hours are looking dry at this time."

Burchfield said areas south of Springfield will see the highest totals – a half inch to an inch of sleet accumulation.

"Anywhere from Anderson, Missouri going over to Cassville, Branson, Ava, West Plains — kind of those areas are kind of in the path of that heavier sleet," he said.

Roads and sidewalks are still slick from earlier precipitation, and any additional snow and sleet will continue to cause problems for drivers and pedestrians.

The National Weather Service said to use extreme caution if you have to be out.