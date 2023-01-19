© 2023 KSMU Radio
Sunshine bridge could close for four months this year during MODOT replacement

Published January 19, 2023
MO 413 Bridge.png.jpg
Missouri Department of Transportation
The old bridge on Sunshine Street, to be replaced this year.

This year, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close a section of Sunshine Street in Springfield to replace a 60-year-old bridge.

MODOT says the bridge, located between Kansas Expressway and West Bypass, will be replaced with added walkways for pedestrians. Construction is expected to begin this year, and MODOT estimates it could take four months to complete. Until then, that section of Sunshine will be closed and traffic rerouted. The project is estimated to cost nearly $5.9 million.

On January 30th, the department of transportation will post a comment form on their website, open for public comment through February 10th.

