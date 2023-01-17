MODOT plans to build interchange near Rogersville in 2024

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will reveal its final design for a highway interchange it plans to build in eastern Greene County.

The planned interchange will be built at the intersection of Route 60 and Route 125 at the southeast corner of Greene County near Rogersville. Currently, the two roads meet at an intersection with traffic lights. On its website MODOT says that intersection has seen an increase in traffic accidents as the roads have gotten busier in the last several years.

Part of the design includes ramps so drivers on Route 125 can more safely merge onto Route 60. The traffic lights will also be replaced with two roundabouts. Those interested in seeing MODOT’s final design for the interchange can attend a public meeting at Logan-Rogersville High School on Thursday from 4:30 to 6 P.M. There is no scheduled presentation, but visitors will be able to come and go. The completion date for the project is November 1, 2024.