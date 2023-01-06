WIC participants will continue to get more money for fruits and vegetables

A temporary increase in the Missouri Women, Infants and Children program or WIC has been extended.

The extension of the temporary increase of the cash value benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases went into effect Thursday.

The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous amounts ranged from $9 to $11.

Eligible participants must contact their local WIC agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits to their eWIC card before redeeming any January benefits. Participants who redeem any January benefits before receiving the increase will not receive the raise until February.

Missouri WIC provides additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. The program serves financially eligible women, infants and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians may also apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under age five. It’s funded by the USDA and administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Find out more at wic.mo.gov or call 1-800-835-5465.