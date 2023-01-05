Transportation projects in southwest Missouri receive funding through state program

Twenty-eight transportation projects in Missouri will receive a total of $75 million in budget stabilization funds under the state’s Transportation Cost-Share Program.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Department of Economic Development selected the projects. The goal is to build partnerships with local entities “to deliver road and bridge projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state,” MODOT said in a news release.

The program matches up to 50 percent of the construction contract costs for selected projects.

Funds were awarded to both urban areas and small towns across Missouri for road and bridge projects.

Projects in southwest Missouri

Funds from the Cost-Share Program have been awarded to:

