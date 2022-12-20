WIC contract renewed for Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Monday the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has renewed the contract to provide $1,446,519 for the continuation of WIC in Greene County.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department plans to expand the Women, Infants & Children or WIC program to new locations in order to serve more of those who are eligible.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department was able to serve 10,484 pregnant women, infants and children in Fiscal Year 2022, public health officials said. The program provides nutritious foods, information on healthy eating and referrals to health care and other community resources.

“The importance of WIC’s services was highlighted by the rising cost of groceries this year.” said WIC Program Coordinator Mary Ellison in a statement. “Many families who already live on a shoestring budget were faced with hard choices when it came to necessities. WIC members were able to continue providing for their families even through this hardship.”

WIC services are available for eligible women who are pregnant, breastfeeding and/or post-partum mothers as well as infants and children up to the age of five. The income eligibility threshold is 185 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that currently equates to an annual gross household income of $42,606. For a family of four, the threshold is $51,338.

Find out more by calling 417-864-1540 or visit health.springfieldmo.gov/wic.