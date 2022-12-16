Republic School District places bond issue on April ballot

The Republic School District will place a $47 million no tax levy increase bond issue on the April 2023 ballot for construction of a new school.

District officials said in a letter to students, families and staff Friday the City of Republic is experiencing unprecedented growth. The district, they said, is expected to grow by approximately 1000 new students in the next three to five years and more classroom space is needed.

What would the bond issue fund?

After gathering feedback from stakeholders, the district proposes constructing a fifth and sixth grade center on the newly-acquired land. Every fifth and sixth grader in the district would attend school there, which would allow the district to move around 400 students from the Republic Middle School and between 80 and 100 students from each elementary building.

The district said a fifth and sixth grade center would allow it to accommodate student growth while maintaining its goals for small class sizes. And it would allow "a more gentle transition to middle school."

This week, the Republic School District purchased a 78-acre piece of property near the Republic Parks and Recreation expansion project. It plans to build the new school on that land if the ballot measure is approved.

And the district said other projects could possibly be included if funds allow.

No increase in the tax levy

School officials said the ballot measure would not raise taxes but would extend the current rate.