Jake Wesley Rogers comes home to spill the tea and perform a concert

KSMU | By Jessica Balisle
Published December 16, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST
Courtesy of Warner Records, Photo Credit: Se Oh
Jake Wesley Rogers is a musician/singer/songwriter who grew up and got his start in Springfield, Missouri. Earlier this year, Vogue Magazine called him Gen Z’s Elton John and now he’s coming to the Gillioz Theatre Saturday, December 17 for a hometown concert. While VIP “Spill the Tea” tickets are sold out, general admission tickets for the concert are still available at the time of publication.

Rogers spoke to KSMU’s Jess Balisle from his home in Los Angeles about the concert, his upcoming tour, and what he’s looking forward to in Springfield.

Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
