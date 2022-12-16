Jake Wesley Rogers comes home to spill the tea and perform a concert

Jake Wesley Rogers is a musician/singer/songwriter who grew up and got his start in Springfield, Missouri. Earlier this year, Vogue Magazine called him Gen Z’s Elton John and now he’s coming to the Gillioz Theatre Saturday, December 17 for a hometown concert. While VIP “Spill the Tea” tickets are sold out, general admission tickets for the concert are still available at the time of publication.

Rogers spoke to KSMU’s Jess Balisle from his home in Los Angeles about the concert, his upcoming tour, and what he’s looking forward to in Springfield.