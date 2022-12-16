© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bobby Petrino to leave Springfield for Las Vegas

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST
Bobby Petrino
Missouri State University
/
Bobby Petrino coaches a Missouri State University football game

The head football coach at Missouri State University will be UNLV's next offensive coordinator.

After three seasons at Missouri State University in Springfield, head football coach Bobby Petrino is leaving. He’s accepted a position as offensive coordinator at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Petrino lead the Bears to two NCAA FCS playoff appearances, including the first conference championship in 30 years. His overall record at MSU was 18 and 15 and 14 and 8 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference contests, according to a statement from MSU.

MSU director of athletics Kyle Moats said in the statement Petrino did what they thought he would – he “was able to turn our team around and make it a successful championship program.”

According to Moats, the search process to replace Petrino will begin immediately.

Tags
News Missouri State University
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky