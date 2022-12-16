Bobby Petrino to leave Springfield for Las Vegas

After three seasons at Missouri State University in Springfield, head football coach Bobby Petrino is leaving. He’s accepted a position as offensive coordinator at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Petrino lead the Bears to two NCAA FCS playoff appearances, including the first conference championship in 30 years. His overall record at MSU was 18 and 15 and 14 and 8 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference contests, according to a statement from MSU.

MSU director of athletics Kyle Moats said in the statement Petrino did what they thought he would – he “was able to turn our team around and make it a successful championship program.”

According to Moats, the search process to replace Petrino will begin immediately.