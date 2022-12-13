Gift box offered through the Missouri Department of Agriculture features locally made products

A gift box offered through the Missouri Department of Agriculture program this holiday season contains products from across the state. It’s part of the Missouri Grown USA program.

There are items from Dexter, Columbia, Independence, Camdenton and more as well as a product from a small southwest Missouri business.

Tunetti Natural LLC in Fair Play was chosen to have its cherry tobacco bar soap included in the gift box.

Shelly Davis, who owns Tunetti Natural LLC and runs it alongside her daughter, Kate Brown, said the opportunity to have her product included in Missouri Grown, should prove to be good for business.

"It gives Tunetti Natural a great opportunity for people who buy the box to try my product," said Davis, "and then they can go online and buy other scents and other products that they might like."

Davis started her business in 2013 on Etsy after a friend encouraged her to sell her soap. She now has her own eCommerce site.

Tunetti LLC’s product line has expanded over the years to include things like deodorant, lip balm, hair conditioner, diaper rash ointment, beard balm, facial cleanser and more.

Davis said everything she sells is made in her soap shop on her farm in Fair Play.

