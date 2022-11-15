© 2022 KSMU Radio
Springfield City Council approves new 'Forward SGF' comprehensive plan

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Springfield, Missouri's Historic City Hall, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.

After gathering input from thousands of people and throwing a launch event four months ago, Springfield’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Springfield City Council both signed off on the city’s new comprehensive plan, dubbed Forward SGF.

Council voted 8-to-zero on Monday night to pass the plan.

Several members of the public told Council they praised Forward SGF for taking care of the city’s neighborhoods, improving major transport corridors and connecting to the outdoors. KSMU previously published a summary of the draft plan ahead of July's launch event.

