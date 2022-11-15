Springfield City Council approves new 'Forward SGF' comprehensive plan

After gathering input from thousands of people and throwing a launch event four months ago, Springfield’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Springfield City Council both signed off on the city’s new comprehensive plan, dubbed Forward SGF.

Council voted 8-to-zero on Monday night to pass the plan.

Several members of the public told Council they praised Forward SGF for taking care of the city’s neighborhoods, improving major transport corridors and connecting to the outdoors. KSMU previously published a summary of the draft plan ahead of July's launch event.