No major issues on Election Day, say area county clerks

Voter turnout for the Midterm Election was in the upper 40 percent range for most counties in southwest Missouri, according to data from area county clerks. In Greene County, the turnout was just under 50 percent.

KSMU reached out to county clerks in Christian, Taney, Jasper and Greene Counties.

All of them said no major issues happened that prevented voters from casting ballots, but they did run into smaller issues they said are common.

“We occasionally have machines that do give us challenges," said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. "But we have a process in place to go check and see if we can fix the scanner in the machine that maybe is having a ballot jam up into it."

Schoeller said another issue was scanners that stopped working, but they were able to replace those with working ones.

However, some counties didn't have any issues with tabulator machines.

"Our equipment ran really good which was really nice," said Christian County Clerk Kay Brown. "I didn't have any phone calls on the equipment not working or jamming ballots."

County clerk offices are still counting provisional and mail-in ballots, but they say those will probably not change the outcome of the elections.