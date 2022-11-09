Alzheimer's State Plan Taskforce wants public input as it drafts Missouri plan

The Alzheimer’s State Plan Taskforce will be in Springfield Thursday morning November 10 to find out what Missouri residents need in terms of dementia care and education.

Governor Mike Parson recently appointed members to the newly formed taskforce, which is tasked with turning in a plan by January 1.

The group is hosting town hall-style meetings to hear from the public.

"We are hoping to hear from anybody who has a connection or interest in Alzheimer's or another dementia," said Sarah Lovegreen, vice-president of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association. "So that may be family members, people who maybe just have recently been diagnosed and are in the earlier stages of the disease, the general public maybe who have had a strong family history and are interested in what they can do more to reduce their risk possibly for developing Alzheimer's disease."

The new Missouri Alzheimer’s State Plan will be designed to ensure quality care, early and accurate diagnosis and resources for caregivers, according to Lovegreen.

It will replace a plan drafted 10 years ago..

The meeting will be held Thursday morning, November 10, at 9 at the Library Center. One meeting has already been held in the state, and five more are planned, including a virtual town hall.

Registration is requested but not required.

Find out more by calling the Alzheimer’s helpline at 800-272-3900.

