Hotline is live today for voters with questions or concerns

There’s a number Missouri voters can call today if they have questions or concerns.

The nonpartisan election protection hotline is 866-OUR-VOTE.

The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition organizes the statewide program to assist voters casting ballots.

"Voters can call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline with any questions about their voting rights or issues that they're confronting at the polls," said Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel for the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition.

She said calls are answered by local attorneys who are able to immediately contact local election officials with any concerns.

Nearly 1000 nonpartisan monitors are also at polling places throughout the state — including Springfield — to help voters and provide information, according to Lieberman.

What's on the ballot

Missouri voters today will decide a handful of constitutional amendments, including one that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. They'll decide the race for U.S. Senate and for the seventh congressional district.

The election will also determine a number of state house and senate races as well as local issues. Springfield voters will decide a re-zoning issue for the Galloway area.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Find election information for Missouri here.

