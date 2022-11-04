Greene County clerk predicts 50 percent election turnout, hopes for higher

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is busy this week training election judges ahead of the November 8 election.

Voters Tuesday will decide a number of races and issues, including U.S. Senate, state legislative races, state auditor and a constitutional amendment to allow the use of recreational marijuana in Missouri.

Some have already voted absentee. And Schoeller said voters are taking advantage of a new state law that allows them to vote absentee in person with no excuse needed. About 2.5 percent of the county’s registered voters have already cast ballots, according to Schoeller. Absentee voting hours Friday and Monday, November 4 and 7, are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville.

Schoeller expects a good voter turnout overall.

"We're thinking somewhere — at this point — at the mid 50s, although certainly, as we get closer to Tuesday, we'll continue to look at the number of people who have voted in terms of absentee voters," he said. "And so, you know, we may end up increasing that number — hopefully not decreasing that number, but we'd like to be able to increase that number."

Some voters were recently assigned to a new legislative district due to redistricting. There are maps at polling places with more than one legislative district that voters can check if they think they may have been given the wrong ballot.

Voters will have to show photo identification such as a driver license, non-driver license, passport or military I.D. Tuesday to vote. If they don’t, they’ll be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

Find sample ballots and other election information for Greene County at vote.greenecountymo.gov.

Statewide voter information can be found at www.sos.mo.gov/elections

