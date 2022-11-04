A farewell to KSMU News Director Jennifer Moore

KSMU News Director Jennifer Moore will soon make her way to Boston to start a new job at WGBH.

Michele Skalicky spoke with Jennifer during Morning Edition and has this touching farewell.

During her 15 years at KSMU, Jennifer has covered every news topic imaginable. She oversaw the expansion of the KSMU news internship program and received numerous awards for her top-notch journalism.

Jennifer's last day at KSMU will be Tuesday, November 8 - Election Day.

All of us at KSMU wish Jennifer the best and know she is going to rock the new job as WGBH Features Editor. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Jennifer. We'll miss you!