© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

A farewell to KSMU News Director Jennifer Moore

KSMU
Published November 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
Jennifer Moore

KSMU News Director Jennifer Moore will soon make her way to Boston to start a new job at WGBH.

Michele Skalicky spoke with Jennifer during Morning Edition and has this touching farewell.

During her 15 years at KSMU, Jennifer has covered every news topic imaginable. She oversaw the expansion of the KSMU news internship program and received numerous awards for her top-notch journalism.

Jennifer's last day at KSMU will be Tuesday, November 8 - Election Day.

All of us at KSMU wish Jennifer the best and know she is going to rock the new job as WGBH Features Editor. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Jennifer. We'll miss you!

IMG_0059.jpg
1 of 10  — IMG_0059.jpg
IMG_1054.jpg
2 of 10  — IMG_1054.jpg
IMG_1403.jpg
3 of 10  — IMG_1403.jpg
IMG_1510.jpg
4 of 10  — IMG_1510.jpg
IMG_2378.jpg
5 of 10  — IMG_2378.jpg
IMG_3417.JPG
6 of 10  — IMG_3417.JPG
IMG_3595.jpg
7 of 10  — IMG_3595.jpg
IMG_6166.jpg
8 of 10  — IMG_6166.jpg
IMG_6237.jpg
9 of 10  — IMG_6237.jpg
IMG_7209.jpg
10 of 10  — IMG_7209.jpg

News