City of Branson takes next steps in converting former theatre to public safety complex

Branson city officials are moving forward on a project to turn an old theatre building into a public safety complex.

The city officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater, 2255 Gretna Rd., on October 18. Since then, renovations have begun on the building, which will be the headquarters of the Branson Police Department. It will also house the Branson Fire Department’s administration, an emergency operations center and an integrated dispatch center.

Request for Qualifications

A Request for Qualifications has been advertised and sent to architectural firms for the renovation and remodel of the 65,000-square foot facility, according to city officials.

The budget for the first phase of renovations is $9.5 million. The city purchased the building for $2.5 million with reserve funds from the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax approved by voters in 2017.

A change in plans

The city originally planned to build a new police station on land it purchased in 2018 at 311 Forsythe St. But in July, the Branson Board of Aldermen voted to initiate the process to purchase the old theater.

The change in plans is expected to save the city millions of dollars and relocate the police department well ahead of the original estimated timeline, according to the City of Branson website.

Find out more about the project here.

