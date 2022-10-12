Springfield Police Department warns of potential scam

Officers with the Springfield Police Department are warning the public of a potential scam, saying officers have encountered several individuals wearing high-visibility vests and collecting money along Springfield streets.

They were standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield and holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.”

Police said in a news release that the same people have been seen at other intersections along Kearney, reportedly collecting funds for different young people’s funerals.

The police department said these activities are in violation of Springfield city ordinances. They said you should not give cash to anyone without verifying the cause.

