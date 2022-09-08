© 2022 KSMU Radio
Author Crescent Dragonwagon returns to Springfield Saturday for a book reading, signing

Published September 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
Crescent Dragonwagon
Two books by author Crescent Dragonwagon, a cookbook and a children's picture book, have been reissued in updated formats.

The event will be at Waverly House Gifts & Gallery from 1:00 to 4:00, with the author reading from her recently reissued children's book at 11:00 Saturday morning.

For nearly two decades, author Crescent Dragonwagon ran a country inn and restaurant in Eureka Springs, Arkansas with her late husband. The restaurant, Dairy Hollow House, has since transitioned into a writer's colony—but the recipes from dishes served during the inn's early days are getting renewed attention.

The 30th Anniversary Edition of "Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread: A Country Inn Cookbook" is one of two books Dragonwagon will share at a reading and book signing Saturday in Springfield.

The event is at Waverly House Gifts & Gallery, located at 2031 S. Waverly Avenue in Springfield, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Dragonwagon will also read from her recently reissued children's book, "Will It Be Okay?" at 11:00 that morning.

Crescent Dragonwagon, a native New Yorker who has lived in northwest Arkansas for much of her life, is author of fifty books spanning multiple genres.

You can play her interview with KSMU Radio by clicking on the "Listen" button above.

