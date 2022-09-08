Author Crescent Dragonwagon returns to Springfield Saturday for a book reading, signing

For nearly two decades, author Crescent Dragonwagon ran a country inn and restaurant in Eureka Springs, Arkansas with her late husband. The restaurant, Dairy Hollow House, has since transitioned into a writer's colony—but the recipes from dishes served during the inn's early days are getting renewed attention.

The 30th Anniversary Edition of "Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread: A Country Inn Cookbook" is one of two books Dragonwagon will share at a reading and book signing Saturday in Springfield.

The event is at Waverly House Gifts & Gallery, located at 2031 S. Waverly Avenue in Springfield, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Dragonwagon will also read from her recently reissued children's book, "Will It Be Okay?" at 11:00 that morning.

Crescent Dragonwagon, a native New Yorker who has lived in northwest Arkansas for much of her life, is author of fifty books spanning multiple genres.

