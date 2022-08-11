Actor, singer, Springfield area native Lucas Grabeel to give concert at Landers Theatre

Michele: "I'm talking today with actor, singer, director and producer Lucas Grabeel who's from Springfield and who is in town getting ready to put on a performance at the Landers Theatre tomorrow night. Lucas, thanks for stopping by."

Lucas: "Thank you so much for having me."

Michele: "You've had a really successful acting career so far. You've done numerous voices for animated series and still do, roles in the "Halloweentown" tv movies. You were Laurie in the 2018 film, "Little Women" and many more, but made you widely known was your role as Ryan Evans in the wildly popular "High School Musical" tv movies, which was a worldwide sensation. How did you get that role?"

Lucas: "I moved out to LA when I was 18. I did get some really instant success with booking a few commercials and then even my first Disney Channel movie, "Halloweentown," within being in LA for five months, and then it kind of dried up for a little while and I was like really struggling and then, you know, this audition came along. It was like untitled high school musical project, and it was an audition like anything else and, yeah, I wasn't very confident that I was going to book it at all, but I got the call and went out to Utah for five weeks and, yeah, had an amazing time, and little did we all know that it was going to become what it did."

Michele: "What was it like to part of such a successful production?"

Lucas: "I've been to around 30 countries, and there hasn't been a single country that I've been to and I haven't been recognized. It's a really weird shift in existence and perception to go through that change, which was shocking and scary at first, and I didn't think that I deserved it, but, over time, what's really helped not only accept what happened with that but accepting what my role is in being an artist and being in the industry is when I hear stories from these people all over the world that tell me how "High School Musical" or another project that I was a part of helped them through something or brightened their day or inspired them to sing and dance or to go towards some endeavor that they wouldn't have had before. That's a great honor and responsbility, and I'm just touched every time that it happens now, and I'm reminded of how fortunate and special being a part of that project was."

Michele: "And you said you didn't feel like you deserved it. What do you mean by that?"

Lucas: "Well, coming from a small town to the big city of Los Angeles I thought, 'ok. This is going to be a very long period of time where I'm going to have to work my way up and slowly get the bit parts and the commercials and then maybe a television series and then maybe a small part in a movie and then, you know,' and never thinking that I was going to be famous or known or anything. And so, it went from nothing to everything within two months of that movie coming out—I went from my tiny hole-in-the-wall apartment to being whisked away to New York City and being on Good Morning America and all of these, you know, crazy PR shows and, you know, just like madness and people screaming and just mobbing us and having to enter buildings through the kitchens and having military police escorts in South America. And when we went on tour it was nuts. We were selling out arenas all across the country, and it was like Beetle mania. It was nuts."

Michele: "How did you adjust to that because that's a huge adjustment. I mean, your life does a 180 basically?"

Lucas: "Yeah, and also happening to all of us at such a young age. That's really what was the scariest part to me. I feel like if it would've happened to me now, I would've had a much more objective point of view towards a lot of it and been able to take a step back. But, when you're that young and susceptible—and, yes, I wanted to have success. I wanted to work a lot, but then you get all of these opportunities thrown at you and all of these people everyday, all day, telling you how amazing you are, it gets to be really confusing and cloudy and—who do you trust? Who's actually telling you the truth and who's actually just trying to get something from you or whatever? It's a mine field, and I was not prepared for it. I don't think any of us were. But, I'm so incredibly grateful that it happened because now, going through that, I just have—one, been able to live through something that—and view the world from a point of view that so few people get to, as scary as that might be, but also, like, just the experience and how much life I got to live in that short period of time."

