© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

36 co-curators are behind an exhibit at the Springfield Art Museum

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 4, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
Humanities, Vol. 1
Springfield Art Museum
/
Joshua Best
The exhibit, Humanities, Vol. 1 at the Springfield Art Museum

Humanities, Vol. 1, featuring works from the permanent collection, is at the museum through November 13.

An exhibit at the Springfield Art Museum, featuring works from the permanent collection, was put together by several people—36 co-curators in all.

Museum employees and close partners were asked to tour the vaults with curator Sarah Buhr for the exhibit, Humanities, Vol. 1 "and see if any of the works sparked a connection with them, and if it did, that was the work they picked, and that's what's on view now is seeing what those connections are that people have made with our collection," she said.

Joshua Best, museum affairs officer, is one of the co-curators. He chose a dress, circa 1920s, that was donated by the museum’s founder.

"I'd seen a thumbnail image of this in our online collection many, many, many times and just scrolled right past it," he said, "but when she (Buhr) opened the box and the colors jumped out, it was immediate. I was, like, 'oh, this is the one."

The exhibit includes the artwork—49 pieces—along with a photo of each person who chose the piece and a description, in their own words, of why they chose it. Some couldn't decide on one, so they chose two.

Humanities, Vol. 1 showcases a variety of media, including paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, photographs, textiles, decorative arts and furniture.

The exhibit is at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

Upcoming events associated with the exhibit include a slow viewing, a collaborative curation discussion panel, a gallery talk with museum director Nick Nelson and workshops.

Tags

News Springfield Art MuseumSpringfield
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky