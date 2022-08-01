© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Trump endorses ‘Eric’ in Missouri GOP Senate primary, but doesn’t clarify which one

KSMU | By Jason Hancock-Missouri Independent
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
trump_springfield.jpg
Ryan Welch
/
KSMU Radio
Donald Trump campaigned in Springfield, Missouri in 2016 in his efforts to win the presidency.

Former President Donald Trump finally issued his long anticipated endorsement in Missouri’s crowded GOP primary for U.S. Senate Monday night.

But it’s anybody’s guess which candidate he supports.

In a statement from his campaign, Trump endorsed “Eric,” without specifying whether he meant former Gov. Eric Greitens or Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump’s statement read.

Every major candidate in the primary has worked to win over Trump, who twice won Missouri by double digits and whose endorsement was considered a potential game changer in the crowded race.

Each made the trek to Mar-a-Lago to woo Trump, and each tried to varying degrees to tailor a campaign message they hoped would convince him to weigh in on their behalf.

But after Trump publicly admonished U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, the other candidate considered a frontrunner in the campaign, it was widely assumed the coveted endorsement would go to either Greitens or Schmitt.

In the end, it appears the former president decided against deciding.

That didn’t stop Greitens from quickly jumping on the statement and tweeting out: “Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA!”

Schmitt has yet to publicly comment on the Trump “endorsement.”

News
Jason Hancock-Missouri Independent