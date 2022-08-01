Trump endorses ‘Eric’ in Missouri GOP Senate primary, but doesn’t clarify which one

Former President Donald Trump finally issued his long anticipated endorsement in Missouri’s crowded GOP primary for U.S. Senate Monday night.

But it’s anybody’s guess which candidate he supports.

In a statement from his campaign, Trump endorsed “Eric,” without specifying whether he meant former Gov. Eric Greitens or Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump’s statement read.

Every major candidate in the primary has worked to win over Trump, who twice won Missouri by double digits and whose endorsement was considered a potential game changer in the crowded race.

Each made the trek to Mar-a-Lago to woo Trump, and each tried to varying degrees to tailor a campaign message they hoped would convince him to weigh in on their behalf.

But after Trump publicly admonished U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, the other candidate considered a frontrunner in the campaign, it was widely assumed the coveted endorsement would go to either Greitens or Schmitt.

In the end, it appears the former president decided against deciding.

That didn’t stop Greitens from quickly jumping on the statement and tweeting out: “Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA!”

Schmitt has yet to publicly comment on the Trump “endorsement.”