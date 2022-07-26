Interactive map shows Greene County residents where to find relief from the heat

Cooling centers provide a place for those without air conditioning at home and those living on the streets a place to escape the intense heat. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board opens them when the National Weather Service issues heat advisories or excessive heat warnings. And there are other places to escape the heat, too.

Now, it’s easier for people to find a cooling center.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created an interactive map that shows where cooling centers are located as well as other locations, open to the public, where residents can find relief from the heat.

Public health officials said 76 people have been treated for heat-related illness so far this year—the highest rate to date since 2018. Of those, 15 percent were living without air conditioning, 22 percent were unsheltered and 20 percent were working outdoors.

Heat-related illnesses

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is the most common heat-related illness and can lead to dehydration, the health department said.

Symptoms:



Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

If you suspect heat exhaustion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, move to a cool place; loosen your clothes; put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath; sip water.

Get medical help right away if you are throwing up; your symptoms get worse; your symptoms last longer than one hour.

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke occurs when the body’s temperature climbs to or above 104 degrees. It can be deadly, according to the health department.

Symptoms:



High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

If you suspect heat stroke, call 911, move the person to a cool place, help lower the body temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath, and don’t give the person anything to drink.

