Should Springfield City Council fund maintenance for historic Black cemetery?

Springfield Zone 1 Councilwoman Monica Horton shared a suggestion Monday night with her fellow City Council members.

She said a $100,000 request for maintenance at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in northeast Springfield was worth funding alongside 14 other projects recommended for money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Horton said it was the only request coming from a majority-minority source.

“This organization’s project is transformational as it seeks to enhance dignity in death. And the requested $100,000 ARPA application would provide relief — as members of the African American community have some of the highest infection rates and death rates from COVID-19,” Horton said.

Horton said 103-year-old cemetery needs a new entrance, pavements and other fixtures.

Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is part of the Springfield-Greene County African-American Heritage Trail and serves as the burial site for former City Councilman Denny Whayne and other members of the Black community.

City Council votes July 25 on two ordinances related to the federal Rescue Plan money.