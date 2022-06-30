© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

A teenager's first date shows a slice of life in Springfield and Branson

KSMU
Published June 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
Gabe Serratos and Ashlyn Deffenbaugg told the story of Gabe's event-filled teenage first date at NPR StoryCorps on May 9, 2022 in Springfield, Mo.
StoryCorps
/
Gabe Serratos and Ashlyn Deffenbaugg told the story of Gabe's event-filled teenage first date at NPR StoryCorps on May 9, 2022 in Springfield, Mo.

Gabe Serratos, 26, had a surprise story about his very first teenage date to share with his friend, Ashlyn Deffenbaugg. Moral of the story: Watch your water consumption before hitting the putt-putt green!

In this well-told, funny story about the nerves of teenage first dates, Springfield resident Gabe Serratos recalls working at a Branson-area water park when he was a teenager, sharing the story with his friend, Ashlyn Deffenbaugg, who's never heard the tale before.

At the water park, Serratos met the girl he took out on his very first date: Kim.

The two met up at an Olive Garden restaurant in Springfield before heading out to a local putt-putt mini golf. Serratos remembers he was doing "a lot of listening" and drinking plenty of water during dinner.

On the way out of the restaurant, Serratos said he thought about using the restroom but didn't want his date to think about him needing to pee.

But the mini-golf didn't have a restroom for customers... and wacky antics ensued.

Tags

News StoryCorps OzarksSense of Community