A teenager's first date shows a slice of life in Springfield and Branson

In this well-told, funny story about the nerves of teenage first dates, Springfield resident Gabe Serratos recalls working at a Branson-area water park when he was a teenager, sharing the story with his friend, Ashlyn Deffenbaugg, who's never heard the tale before.

At the water park, Serratos met the girl he took out on his very first date: Kim.

The two met up at an Olive Garden restaurant in Springfield before heading out to a local putt-putt mini golf. Serratos remembers he was doing "a lot of listening" and drinking plenty of water during dinner.

On the way out of the restaurant, Serratos said he thought about using the restroom but didn't want his date to think about him needing to pee.

But the mini-golf didn't have a restroom for customers... and wacky antics ensued.