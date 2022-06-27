© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Mental Health Mobile Response Team to aid Springfield police

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published June 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams told City Council about plans to implement a new Mental Health Mobile Response Unit at Monday night’s meeting.

Williams said help from the team will allow Springfield police officers to focus on crime-fighting. The mobile team will connect nonviolent people needing mental health assistance to counseling and treatment options, instead of just relying on law enforcement and justice systems after a 911 call.

“We have all of these folks that have come together as partners to implement a mental health mobile response team to respond to subject in mental hjealth crisis and deviate them – eventually – from police response," Williams said.

The project came about after Burrell Behavioral Health – one of several community partners working on the mobile response team including CoxHealth, Mercy, the health department and fire department – received a $600,000 grant.

Williams said mobile team members are currently doing ride-alongs with police officers. Ultimately, 911 dispatchers will help sort some emergency calls for service by the mobile team.

Mayor Ken McClure said the mobile team would be “great for our community.” Councilwoman Monica Horton and Councilman Matt Simpson made similar comments of support.

News
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
See stories by Gregory Holman