With sharply divided comments, Missouri leaders react to demise of Roe v. Wade

Missouri officials commented in official statements on Friday morning’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ends a constitutionally protected right to abortion previously established by their 1973 decision Roe v. Wade. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt both said Friday that Missouri’s so-called “trigger law,” which bans abortion except for medical emergencies, is now in effect.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R): “Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R): “Today is a historic day, but we also remember over 60 million innocent lives lost. There was a lot of work behind the scenes before we achieved this incredible victory. […] Since taking office, I have always fought to protect the unborn. Because of our action today, millions of lives will be protected moving forward.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R): “At long last, Roe is OVERRULED… This is a momentous day in America, when the efforts of generations of modern-day abolitionists comes to fruition. One of the most unjust decisions in American history has been overturned.”

(U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R) had not made public comments about Friday's Supreme Court ruling on social media or his website at the time of posting. A message from KSMU was not immediately returned.)

U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-Springfield): “Roe v. Wade moves to the ash heap of history !!! It's done!!!”

Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), House Minority Leader: “With Roe overturned, Missouri now requires people to remain pregnant against their will, treating them as little more than fetal incubators with no rights or role in the decision, even in cases of rape and incest. Republicans will not stop with abortion. They will begin stripping away access to birth control and contraception, in vitro fertilization and marriage equality.”

Missouri Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia), Senate Majority Leader: “Roe-v-Wade was, by every rational measure, a flawed judicial ruling. Today’s Dobbs ruling corrects a grave injustice that has cost tens of millions of babies the chance at life and liberty in the United States of America."

Missouri Rep. Betsy Fogle (D-Springfield): “Abortion is now illegal in Missouri. No exceptions for rape or incest. Right before I was elected, I met a pregnant 11 year old who has been raped by her uncle. What about HER rights?”