Health department, CoxHealth offer vaccine clinics as COVID-19 cases increase in Greene County

As COVID-19 cases increase in southwest Missouri, CoxHealth is reaching out to rural residents to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Thirteen vaccination clinics will be held through the end of June in several Ozarks small towns.

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards said in a statement on the hospital’s website Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising. As of Friday morning, there were 20 COVID-19 positive inpatients at CoxHealth, he said.

CoxHealth COVID-19 clinics:



Wednesday, May 18:

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Willow Springs, 816 E Main St, Willow Springs

Friday, May 20:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Buffalo, 119 N. Ash St, Buffalo

Wednesday, May 25; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Marshfield, 1245 Banning St, Marshfield



Tuesday, May 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Cassville Medical Care Associates, 75 Smithson Dr, Cassville



Friday, June 3; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Crane, 102 Courtney LN, Crane



Wednesday, June 8:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Mount Vernon, 10763 State HWY 39 Suite 199, Mount Vernon

Thursday, June 9:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center of Shell Knob, 25376 State HWY 39 Suite M300, Shell Knob

Friday, June 10:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Aurora, 106 Commerce Dr, Aurora

Monday, June 13:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Rogersville 151 Johnstown Dr, Rogersville

Friday, June 17

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Medical One Clinic (29 NW 1st LN, Lamar

Friday, June 17:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Golden City Clinic, 403 Main St, Golden City

Wednesday, June 22:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Family Pharmacy, 1602 N. Main St, Mountain Grove

Friday, June 24:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Monett, 1000 US 60, Monett



The clinics are being funded by a Health Resources and Services Administration grant.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department vaccine clinics

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

Anyone who gets a first or second dose or a first booster will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Details for the free clinics are below.

