News

Health department, CoxHealth offer vaccine clinics as COVID-19 cases increase in Greene County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 16, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
vaccine.jpg
File photo
/
KSMU
(Photo credit: USACE Europe District, via Flickr)

Clinics are planned at a variety of locations in southwest Missouri.

As COVID-19 cases increase in southwest Missouri, CoxHealth is reaching out to rural residents to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Thirteen vaccination clinics will be held through the end of June in several Ozarks small towns.

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards said in a statement on the hospital’s website Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising. As of Friday morning, there were 20 COVID-19 positive inpatients at CoxHealth, he said.

CoxHealth COVID-19 clinics:

  • Wednesday, May 18:
    • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Willow Springs, 816 E Main St, Willow Springs
  • Friday, May 20:
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Buffalo, 119 N. Ash St, Buffalo
  • Wednesday, May 25; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Marshfield, 1245 Banning St, Marshfield
  • Tuesday, May 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Cassville Medical Care Associates, 75 Smithson Dr, Cassville
  • Friday, June 3; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Crane, 102 Courtney LN, Crane
  • Wednesday, June 8:
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Mount Vernon, 10763 State HWY 39 Suite 199, Mount Vernon
  • Thursday, June 9:
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center of Shell Knob, 25376 State HWY 39 Suite M300, Shell Knob
  • Friday, June 10:
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Aurora, 106 Commerce Dr, Aurora
  • Monday, June 13:
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Rogersville 151 Johnstown Dr, Rogersville
  • Friday, June 17
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Medical One Clinic (29 NW 1st LN, Lamar
  • Friday, June 17:
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Golden City Clinic, 403 Main St, Golden City
  • Wednesday, June 22:
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Family Pharmacy, 1602 N. Main St, Mountain Grove
  • Friday, June 24:
    • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; CoxHealth Monett, 1000 US 60, Monett

The clinics are being funded by a Health Resources and Services Administration grant.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department vaccine clinics

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

Anyone who gets a first or second dose or a first booster will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Details for the free clinics are below.

  • Monday, May 16:
    • 9 a.m.-11 a.m., The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield
    • 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Republic Recreation Center, 711 E. Miller Rd., Republic
  • Thursday, May 19:
    • 9 a.m.-11 a.m., the Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expwy., Springfield
    • 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation, 215 S. Barnes, Springfield
  • Friday, May 20:
    • 9 a.m.-11 a.m., City Utilities Transit Center, 211 N. Main, Springfield
    • 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Fire Station No. 8, 1405 S. Scenic, Springfield
    • 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Consulado de Mexico en Kansas City-Consulado Movil at Iglesia Cristiana Casa De Oracion, 3935 W. Sunshine, Springfield
Michele Skalicky
