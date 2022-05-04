Missouri National Guard sends equipment to Ukraine

In an official statement, the Missouri National Guard said it “will send an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine” to provide “immediate” help for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

The Missouri Guard also said it “has not been called to provide any additional resources to the effort in Ukraine. However, we stand ready - if directed - to support our Allies.”

President Biden has previously said U.S. troops will not be deployed on the ground in Ukraine.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley recently told Congress “potential for significant international conflict is increasing, not decreasing.”

On Wednesday the European Union announced new sanctions against Russia, and the Biden administration plans to talk to leaders of G-7 countries about adding more sanctions.

