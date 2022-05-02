14 years after serving its first child in Springfield, Care to Learn reports meeting 2 million needs

Fourteen years ago, a Springfield child in need became the first to get help through a new organization. Care to Learn was the name of that new nonprofit, and its goal was to help impoverished school kids when they faced immediate needs related to health, hunger or hygiene.

That organization has just recorded a monumental milestone: it says it's now met 2 million needs—and it's expanded to 38 chapters across the state.

