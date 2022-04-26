© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

State House OKs limits on transgender athletic participation

KSMU
Published April 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Missouri-Sttae-Capitol-Building-Stae-of-Missouri-photo-e1630626271500.jpg
Missouri State Capitol Building (Time).

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's GOP-led House has voted to limit which high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on. House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade.

News