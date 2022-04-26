Books of all kinds, other items will be available for purchase at the Friends of the Library book sale

It's an event many in the Ozarks look forward to every year: The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is this week at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

The sale starts Tuesday night, April 26, with a Friends Night Preview Sale from 5 to 8. The Tuesday night event is open to members of Friends of the Library, but anyone can purchase a membership at the door for $5.

The sale is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, April 27-May 1.

Kathleen O’Dell, spokesperson for the Springfield-Greene County Library District, said the sale will feature lots of books in various genres. There’s a new category this year: Homesteading and Farming at Home in the Reference section. And O’Dell said the cookbook section will be easier to look through.

"It's categorized by celebrity chefs, vegetarian or cookbooks for kids, and we also have a fragile collection of cookbooks from the 30s and 50s," said O'Dell.

The book sale will also feature hundreds of bookmarks owned by late Drury librarian, Judith Armstrong, CDs and DVDs, art prints and more.

Saturday will be Half Price Day, and Sunday will be $1 and $5 Bag Day.

The sale is cash and check only.

For more information, visit thelibrary.org/friends.

