© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

At 72, West Plains runner sets out to complete 2 marathons in 6 days

KSMU | By Jennifer Moore
Published April 22, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT
Marathon Szigety
Marty Szigety Facebook
/
Used with permission
On April 18, 2022 Marty Szigety successfully completed the Boston Marathon, his second time to compete in that iconic race and his 17th marathon overall.

Marty Szigety hopes to clinch yet another marathon medal—his 18th—on Sunday when he competes in the Big Sur International Marathon along the rugged coastline of California.

There's a runner from West Plains, Missouri who's attempting a major physical feat: completing two competitive marathons in a week's time. Marty Szigety completed the first of those two races—the iconic Boston Marathon—on Monday. What's even more impressive is he didn't even start running marathons until he was in his late 50s.

KSMU's Jennifer Moore reached him by phone in Monterey, California, where he's resting those legs ahead of another epic run, the Big Sur International Marathon.

Hear the interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

News
Jennifer Moore
As News Director, Jennifer oversees news gathering and production for KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio; in her role as Content Coordinator, she makes sure all programs on KSMU, including those produced locally, nationally, and internationally, flow seamlessly over the air. She trains the student reporters and announcers and hosts the monthly program Engaging the Community. Follow her on Twitter @jennwritesmoore.
See stories by Jennifer Moore