At 72, West Plains runner sets out to complete 2 marathons in 6 days

There's a runner from West Plains, Missouri who's attempting a major physical feat: completing two competitive marathons in a week's time. Marty Szigety completed the first of those two races—the iconic Boston Marathon—on Monday. What's even more impressive is he didn't even start running marathons until he was in his late 50s.

KSMU's Jennifer Moore reached him by phone in Monterey, California, where he's resting those legs ahead of another epic run, the Big Sur International Marathon.

