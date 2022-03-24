© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 2! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
News

Springfield's New Bijou Theater: birthplace of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

KSMU | By Mike Smith
Published March 24, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT
OMD ALBUM COVER
Mike Smith/Jennifer Moore
/
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils released their first album in 1973

In 1972, at a Springfield Missouri nightclub called The New Bijou Theater, a group of like-minded musicians and song writers coalesced to form The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. The band would go on to record eight albums from 1973 to their 2018 release Off The Beaten Path. They also produced six charting singles, including Jackie Blue, which spent two weeks on the Cashbox Radio Airplay chart in 1975.

curt and john
KSMU
/
KSMU's Mike Smith, left, former co-owner of The New Bijou Theater, Curt Hargis, and Ozark Mountain Daredevil founding member, John Dillon

In this segment recorded for KSMU News, New Bijou Theater co-owner Curt Hargis and OMD founding member John Dillon remember their time together at the nightclub—and how a disastrous fire and the moxie of Hargis' business partner propelled the Ozark Mountain Daredevils toward their first record contract.

Play the in-depth feature story by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Tags

News Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Mike Smith
See stories by Mike Smith