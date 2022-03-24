Springfield's New Bijou Theater: birthplace of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

In 1972, at a Springfield Missouri nightclub called The New Bijou Theater, a group of like-minded musicians and song writers coalesced to form The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. The band would go on to record eight albums from 1973 to their 2018 release Off The Beaten Path. They also produced six charting singles, including Jackie Blue, which spent two weeks on the Cashbox Radio Airplay chart in 1975.

KSMU / KSMU's Mike Smith, left, former co-owner of The New Bijou Theater, Curt Hargis, and Ozark Mountain Daredevil founding member, John Dillon

In this segment recorded for KSMU News, New Bijou Theater co-owner Curt Hargis and OMD founding member John Dillon remember their time together at the nightclub—and how a disastrous fire and the moxie of Hargis' business partner propelled the Ozark Mountain Daredevils toward their first record contract.

Play the in-depth feature story by clicking the "Listen" button above.