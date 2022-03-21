Watch interviews with 5 candidates running for SPS school board

Springfield's April 5, 2022 election is right around the corner. KSMU Radio is proud to be part of a coalition of nonpartisan community organizations bringing you another set of candidate interviews so you can be an informed voter. Below is a YouTube video of five, back-to-back interviews with the candidates running for the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education.

You can watch the interviews here:

This project is the result of teamwork between many groups and organizations in this nonpartisan coalition. KSMU would like to give special thanks to the other media partner in the project, The Springfield News-Leader, for editing the video portion. The newspaper has been covering this school board race from the beginning; you can find its coverage at www.news-leader.com.