Watch interviews with 5 candidates running for SPS school board

KSMU | By Jennifer Moore
Published March 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
Serving nearly 25,000 children, Springfield Public Schools is the largest school district in Missouri. Its school board meets typically twice a month at 5:30 p.m. at the Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St. in Springfield.

Springfield's April 5, 2022 election is right around the corner. KSMU Radio is proud to be part of a coalition of nonpartisan community organizations bringing you another set of candidate interviews so you can be an informed voter. Below is a YouTube video of five, back-to-back interviews with the candidates running for the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education.

You can watch the interviews here:

This project is the result of teamwork between many groups and organizations in this nonpartisan coalition. KSMU would like to give special thanks to the other media partner in the project, The Springfield News-Leader, for editing the video portion. The newspaper has been covering this school board race from the beginning; you can find its coverage at www.news-leader.com.

Jennifer Moore
As News Director, Jennifer oversees news gathering and production for KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio; in her role as Content Coordinator, she makes sure all programs on KSMU, including those produced locally, nationally, and internationally, flow seamlessly over the air. She trains the student reporters and announcers and hosts the monthly program Engaging the Community. Follow her on Twitter @jennwritesmoore.
