News

Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper will be laid to rest today

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 15, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
Flag at half-staff
jakeline
/
Flickr
The U.S. flag flies at half-staff

Cooper and fellow officer, Jake Reed, were killed in the line of duty on March 8.

Flags at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton Counties will fly at half-staff today, March 15, in honor of Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe issued a proclamation Monday for the flags to fly at half-staff on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson who’s on a trade mission to the United Kingdom.

Cooper was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call on March 8.

Funeral for Benjamin Cooper

Cooper's funeral is today at 1 at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center on the MSSU campus in Joplin.

The public is invited to line Main St. from 3rd to 19th from 3 to 4 to show support as the funeral procession passes through. Duquesne Rd., between Newman Rd. and Tall Grass Drive, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Funeral for Jake Reed

Officer Jake Reed, who was shot and killed in the same incident, will also be buried this week. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 8 at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center, and funeral services are planned for Friday, March 18, at 1 at the same location.

Michele Skalicky
