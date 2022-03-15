Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper will be laid to rest today

Flags at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton Counties will fly at half-staff today, March 15, in honor of Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe issued a proclamation Monday for the flags to fly at half-staff on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson who’s on a trade mission to the United Kingdom.

Cooper was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call on March 8.

Funeral for Benjamin Cooper

Cooper's funeral is today at 1 at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center on the MSSU campus in Joplin.

The public is invited to line Main St. from 3rd to 19th from 3 to 4 to show support as the funeral procession passes through. Duquesne Rd., between Newman Rd. and Tall Grass Drive, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Funeral for Jake Reed

Officer Jake Reed, who was shot and killed in the same incident, will also be buried this week. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 8 at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center, and funeral services are planned for Friday, March 18, at 1 at the same location.