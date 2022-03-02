© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Missouri mulls ban on transgender athletes in female sports

KSMU
Published March 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST
Teens involved in contact sports were more likely to report concussions.
A ban could come very soon to the state of Missouri.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have taken up a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in female only sports. A Senate committee on Tuesday debated the proposal. The measure would put limits on transgender girls and women but not transgender boys and men.

It would apply to middle school, high school and college sports. Supporters of the bill argue boys and men are naturally better at sports. They say transgender girls and women would have an unfair advantage.

Critics say the bill sends a message that the small number of transgender athletes don't belong in sports.

News