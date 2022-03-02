Missouri mulls ban on transgender athletes in female sports

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have taken up a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in female only sports. A Senate committee on Tuesday debated the proposal. The measure would put limits on transgender girls and women but not transgender boys and men.

It would apply to middle school, high school and college sports. Supporters of the bill argue boys and men are naturally better at sports. They say transgender girls and women would have an unfair advantage.

Critics say the bill sends a message that the small number of transgender athletes don't belong in sports.