Ice, freezing rain, snow likely to make travel difficult for several days

Another winter storm is impacting southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, with the first snowflakes arriving Wednesday ahead of more icy conditions.

Doug Kramer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, said the frigid temperatures will allow any precipitation that falls to stick to roadways.

"A wintry mix of precipitation, including sleet, freezing rain and snow, has already developed across southern Oklahoma," he said. "That'll continue to expand northeast towards the Ozarks through the morning hours and arriving sometime around midday today. We are anticipating road impacts as the sleet and freezing rain and snow expands across the entire Ozarks region."

Kramer said the second wave of winter precipitation will move through Thursday.

"It'll be much more expansive with heavier amounts on Thursday as well," he said. "Storm total accumulations of freezing rain, ice amounts could range from about a quarter of an inch to a half inch for areas of far southern Missouri."

That will include areas along and south of a line from Roaring River State Park to roughly Eminence, Missouri, according to Kramer. Areas to the north of that, he said, are expected to get snow and sleet accumulations of a dusting to two inches.

Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice, the National Weather Service said.

