Case counts are dropping, but there's still 'significant spread' of COVID-19 in Greene County

Greene County has reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of county residents who have died of COVID-19 has surpassed 700 and now stands at 711. Fifty of those deaths were reported in January.

As of Wednesday, there were 175 people hospitalized at CoxHealth and Mercy due to COVID-19, and 41 of them were in critical care, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Dashboard. Ninety-two of them were Greene County residents.

And, as of Wednesday, just 53 percent of Greene County residents ages five and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC has said that fully vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated. Those who have received their COVID-19 booster shots are 97 times less likely to die, according to the CDC.

In an effort to protect more people against the illness, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is teaming up with the Springfield-Greene County Library District, Springfield Public Schools and other local organizations to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in February, March and April.

Vaccination clinic dates, times and locations

February 17: Noon to 3 p.m., Westside Health Department, 660 S. Scenic in Springfield



February 19: 10 a.m. to noon, Midtown Carnegie Branch Library, 397 E. Central in Springfield



February 19: 2 to 4 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 1609 N. Summit in Springfield



February 24: 5 to 7 p.m., Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway



February 28: 4 to 6 p.m., Willard Branch Library, 304 E. Jackson in Willard



March 1: 3 to 7 p.m., Central High School, 423 E. Central in Springfield



March 3: 3 to 7 p.m. Glendale High School, 2727 S. Ingram Mill Rd. in Springfield



March 5: 10 a.m. to noon, Midtown Carnegie Branch Library, 397 E. Central



March 7: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fair Grove Branch Library, 81 S. Orchard Blvd. in Fair Grove



March 10: 5 to 7 p.m., Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway



March 14: 4 to 6 p.m. at the Strafford Branch, 101 S. State Highway 125 in Strafford



March 19: 10 a.m. to noon, Midtown Carnegie Branch Library, 397 E. Central



March 21: 5 to 7 p.m., Republic Branch Library, 921 N. Lindsey in Republic



March 31: 5 to 7 p.m., Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway



April 1: 3 to 5 p.m., Park Central Branch Library, 28 Park Central Square



The clinics, for anyone five and over, are free, and no appointments are needed.

Anyone who gets a first or second dose at the clinics will receive a $50 gift card.

For more information, visit vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

“The partnership with the library has been really, really great,” said Whitney Mann, who works with the health department.

“Folks just really trust the library system here, and that has proven to be really successful for us,” she said.

Cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant are down considerably from late January, but cases are still being reported in Greene County. As of Tuesday, the number of daily cases on a seven-day rolling average was 137.

While the omicron surge has peaked and there are no longer hundreds of cases a day, Mann wants people to know that there’s still a significant amount of COVID-19 spread in the community.

“So, it’s still important for folks to be diligent with prevention measures that we know work such as masking and getting vaccinated or seeking out a booster,” she said.

