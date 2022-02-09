© 2022 KSMU Radio
Parent company of Silver Dollar City, White Water announces free online college tuition for employees

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST
Blacksmith at Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City
/
A blacksmith at work at Silver Dollar City

Herschend Enterprises will also cover the cost of fees and books.

Herschend Enterprises, the nation’s largest privately-owned themed attractions corporation, is offering to cover the cost of tuition, fees and books for its approximately 11,000 employees who decide to pursue higher education.

The company owns 25 attractions, including Silver Dollar City, Showboat Branson Belle, White Water and the Silver Dollar City Campground in Branson.

The company’s GROW U. will offer more than 100 fully-funded diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace. Some of the learning providers in the network are Purdue University Global, George Washington University Online Executive Education, Harvard Online Executive Education and eCornell.

Deanna (dee-ANN-uh) Partridge, vice president of talent development for Herschend Family Entertainment, hopes employees will decide to make a career with the company.

"It's really important that we have folks that are in that pipeline building those skills so that, as people retire or they leave the organization, that we have qualified successors in place."

Many employers are having trouble finding enough workers. Partridge says they currently have a lot of openings mostly in seasonal positions. She hopes the new benefit will lead to more people choosing to work for Herschend Enterprises.

