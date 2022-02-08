CU, United Way team up for "Blasting for the Better"

City Utilities is preparing to implode the stacks at the James River Power Station in south Springfield, and the winner of a raffle, announced Tuesday, will have the chance to bring the stacks down.

Blasting for the Better will benefit the United Way of the Ozarks. Donations of $5 per chance can be made by texting BLAST to 91999 and at uwozarks.org/blasting-for-the-better. The deadline is February 16.

The winner of the raffle will get to push the detonation button to implode the stacks.

The power station is partially retired, and the stacks are no longer in use. Demolition crews have been working to remove exterior components of the station.

The power station was built in 1953 to serve a growing city, and Springfield Lake was created as a cooling reservoir for the station.

Two natural gas combustion turbines at the site are still in use, and office space at the power station is still being used as well.