Springfield City Council to consider a conditional use permit for the old Doling School building

The Springfield, Missouri City Council will consider a bill Monday night, February 7, to allow a former Springfield Public School District building to be repurposed.

Kate Baird and Mike Stevens told KSMU they hope to turn the old Doling School into a space for artists and arts organizations.

The bill allows for a conditional use permit for an adaptive reuse of the old school.

Springfield City Council meets Monday night at 6:30. The meeting will be livestreamed here.