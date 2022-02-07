© 2022 KSMU Radio
Springfield City Council to consider a conditional use permit for the old Doling School building

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST
Springfield City Hall

If approved, the building can be turned into studio space for artists.

The Springfield, Missouri City Council will consider a bill Monday night, February 7, to allow a former Springfield Public School District building to be repurposed.

Kate Baird and Mike Stevens told KSMU they hope to turn the old Doling School into a space for artists and arts organizations.

The bill allows for a conditional use permit for an adaptive reuse of the old school.

Springfield City Council meets Monday night at 6:30. The meeting will be livestreamed here.

