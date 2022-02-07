CU customers have the chance to weigh in on the utility company's Integrated Resource Plan

City Utilities’ Integrated Resources Plan or IRP will be the focus of two public meetings this month. The plan is an analysis of how CU will work to meet the power generation and anticipated demand requirements of its customers, according to the utility company.

The IRP is a study that looks at the 20-year future of potential energy demand in the CU service territory.

Several CU representatives will be at the meetings to talk with CU customers. Those who attend are invited to share ideas regarding future energy supplies and demands for the community.

A meeting will be held today (2/7) from 4 to 6 at the Library Station’s Frisco Room. Another will be held February 23 from 4 to 6 at the Library Center.