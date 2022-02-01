Snow, ice, sleet headed for the Ozarks

We’ll have mild temperatures in the Ozarks today before things change drastically.

Drew Albert, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, said Tuesday's temperatures will remain mild, and rain is expected. Cold air will move in Tuesday night, and the rain will gradually change to mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow towards morning transitioning to all snow Wednesday from north to south over the area.

"It just looks like it's going to just progressively get messier as the temperatures get colder and the road temperatures get colder, especially during the day Wednesday," said Albert.

Precipitation will be mostly snow by Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. And snow will continue Thursday, gradually tapering off late in the day.

"A lot of areas, especially north of I-44, and I would include the Springfield area in that, too, might see six plus inches," said Albert. "We actually have 10 to 12 inches in the forecast in some areas up in west central and central Missouri, so the farther north you go, the heavier the snow amounts."

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday night through midnight Thursday night.

Travel will be impacted. And the weather service said there may be sporadic power outages where heavier ice occurs.