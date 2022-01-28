© 2022 KSMU Radio
Blunt, YouTube take issue with Long’s claim that 2020 election was ‘rigged’

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
The video sharing website removed Congressman Billy Long's campaign ad Friday,

YouTube has removed a campaign ad by Missouri Congressman Billy Long for violating its guidelines.

Long is running for the 7th District U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt.

The 30-second campaign ad, which began running last week, falsely claims the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen” from former President Donald Trump.

Senior U.S. Senator Roy Blunt at a stop in Springfield Thursday said he doesn’t agree with Long that the election was stolen.

"I was pretty clear on that. I believe I was on record on CNN the Sunday after the elections or Sunday after that saying I didn't think the election was rigged, and I still don't think it's rigged," said Blunt.

Blunt said a lot of Americans do believe that—but he’s not one of them.

The AP reports that Congressman Long responded to the ad’s removal by accusing YouTube and other tech companies of censoring conservative candidates and public figures.

